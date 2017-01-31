French firm sells tableware for elderly, disabled

During his research, Bruno Berard, the brand’s designer, observed that some carers of disabled people had used makeshift adaptations using foam or tape.

“We are trying to come up with a product for the mealtime for people who might have some trouble with their grip and agility,” said Berard, “a product that actually fits people’s needs, and adapts to people’s different abilities, instead of just bringing a standard product that might not be able to be used by these people.”