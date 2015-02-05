Four cars destroyed as crane falls on them on Shaikh Zayed Road

“Those people were trained by the Civil Defence earlier. They work in the same building and implement their training in emergency cases. We praise their role in [helping put out the] fires and responding in such emergencies. It’s part of our strategy to respond to fires in Dubai,” Col Belhasa said.

However, Dubai Civil Defence has urged the public to not get involved in extinguishing fires if they have not been trained for it, for their own safety. Police forces urge caution In Ajman, a number of cars were damaged after a part of a scaffolding in an under-construction building in Al Nuaimia area collapsed due to strong winds, said Colonel Nasser Rashid Al Zari, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Civil Defence. No injuries were reported. The emirate’s Civil Defence team removed the scaffolding and handed the site over to the relevant authorities for further action. Col Al Zari urged all construction companies to follow safety regulations in order to prevent mishaps or incur financial losses. He also urged all community members to exercise extra caution and avoid valley areas and keep children away from streams in valleys given the current weather conditions. He also urged the public to avoid using mobile phones and radio in open places. Meanwhile, the police in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah warned motorists to exercise extra caution as the unsettled weather is forecast to continue into Saturday. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on rain-soaked roads, particularly in the mountainous areas. Police said driving in rainy conditions can be challenging. Police and municipality workers are working to clear a number of roads in the mountainous areas, where rainwater streams have dumped mud and stones. On Friday, Ras Al Khaimah Police closed the road leading to Jebel Jais to ensure the safety of motorists as a large number of residents from across the country headed for the mountain to witness the snowfall. More from Society Dh500,000 for charity from Dubai’s Car Free Day

