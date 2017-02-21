Food truck to give meals to blue-collar workers

Awatif Al Harmoodi, general manager, Operational Quality and Processes at Emirates Islamic, said that helping “those in need is a cornerstone of Islamic finance, and we are fully committed to reach out to those who need our support in every way we can. Our collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society demonstrates our full support to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative of making 2017 the Year of Giving, and builds on our nation’s legacy of generosity. Private sector partnership and cooperation form a key pillar of the Year of Giving initiative and we are confident that our participation will help effect positive change for those in need.”