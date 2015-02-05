First Arab immigrant to Canada arrived in 1882

This demographic profile, wrote Dr Hayani, has resulted in the formation of Arab cultural niches. “In Toronto, for example, one can drive along a two-kilometre stretch of Lawrence Avenue and find Arab stores dotting both sides of the street; supermarkets whose shelves stock all kinds of Arabic (and Middle Eastern) food and other products, a bakery that produces and sells thousands of Pita bread daily and confectionery/sweet shops. There are also a number of restaurants, which in recent years have been responsible for introducing Canadians to such Arabic foods as Falafel, Hummus, Couscous, Tabouleh and so forth. The same developments have occurred elsewhere in Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton, London, Windsor, Hamilton, Halifax and other major urban centres throughout Canada,” Dr Hayani wrote.