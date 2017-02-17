Exploring the amazing world of AI and robotics in Dubai

The finalists were selected from a massive 1,017 entries sent from 165 countries.

“In terms of the quality of submissions and quality of participation, what we’ve seen year on year is improvement in terms of the quality of teams and in terms of presentation and teamwork, in addition to the actual final quality of the drones or the robotics they presented. It’s an indicator of how [popular] the awards have become in the community and with people from across the globe applying. We have 35 per cent year-on-year increase in applicants,” Omar Al Mahmoud, ICT Fund CEO, told Gulf News.