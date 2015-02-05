Emirates Wildlife Society announces strategy for conservation and sustainability goals

Partners of the ‘Give2UAE’ plan will also have the opportunity to support the Environment Endowment Fund to conserve the country’s local heritage. In coordination with Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, private sector partners would be eligible for a ‘Dubai Endowment Sign’ that offers privileges of the Government of Dubai as per the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.