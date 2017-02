Dubai Tour kicks off on Tuesday morning

The tour then moves on to Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Khaleej Street and Baniyas Street and on its way back crosses the Al Maktoum Bridge, before passing on to Khalid bin Waleed Street, Al Musalla Street in Bur Dubai, Al Fahidi Street, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Ghubaiba Street, Al Falah Street, Al Khaleej road, Shaikh Rashid Road, Jumeirah Road, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street down to the finish point in the City Walk.