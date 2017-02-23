Dubai to join Kuwait in celebrating National Day

Dubai Food Festival (DFF), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), which started on Thursday and will run until March 11, will also join the Kuwait National Day celebrations. DFF’s main platform, Beach Canteen, will feature a line-up of unique attractions, including a large mural representing some of the most important landmarks in Kuwait. The mural, which will be painted by the public under the supervision of prominent artists, will be dedicated to the Consulate General of Kuwait. Beach Canteen will also feature art performances inspired by Kuwaiti heritage.