Dubai residents say #DeleteUber movement a symbol of solidarity

Uber added: “We’re working to support drivers who may be impacted by President Trump’s unjust and wrong immigration ban. We are providing 24/7 legal support for drivers who are trying to get back into the country. Our lawyers and immigration experts will be on call 24/7 to help. We are also compensating drivers for their lost earnings. This will help them support their families and put food on the table while they are banned from the US. Uber is urging the government to reinstate the right of US residents to travel — whatever their country of origin — immediately; and we are creating a $3 million legal defence fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.”