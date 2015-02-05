Dubai Municipality celebrates Women’s Day

Dubai: Women employees of Dubai Municipality on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day at the municipality’s headquarters in the presence of Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the civic body, and other senior officials.
Lootah joined the women employees in cutting a ceremonial cake. All female employees were presented with flowers to mark the occasion.
“The Emirati woman has proved herself that she is capable of taking up all leadership roles and has achieved innumerable goals with positive impact throughout her performance in all fields of work. It is necessary for the Emirati woman to continue proving her competency. It is also important to continue all efforts in providing fair opportunities to all women and the incorporation of women’s needs in the areas of work to sustain her progress,” he said.