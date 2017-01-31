Dubai Healthcare City Authority institutes Excellence Awards

Khalid Ahmad Al Sheikh Al Shamsi, CEO, DHCA, said, “The Excellence Awards is an initiative that reinforces our quest for excellence through unique offerings that distinguish the quality of health-care services provided within the free zone. The Excellence Awards is an opportunity to bring the remarkable work being done by our partners to the forefront of the health sector. It will also help us set the bar for quality care within the UAE health sector even higher by continuously working towards excellence.”