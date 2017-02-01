Direct booking of medical appointments through Smart Patient Portal

Available as a smartphone app on both Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store, the portal is a protected site where a user can access his/her medical records to view laboratory tests, radiology reports, documents, medicines, vaccinations, health problems, and allergies. In addition, the user can check or cancel his/her upcoming appointments as well as add it to his/her own calendar. The medical file also includes a special communication feature which enables the patient to approach other doctors in healthcare centres for opinions or queries.