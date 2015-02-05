Debts of 25 families who lost bread-winners settled

AMAF’s support included paying outstanding debts of the deceased husbands, settling bank debts of the deceased husbands or widows, and paying out other debts.

Khaled Al Thani, deputy secretary-general of AMAF, said: “In addition to the hardships that widows face in the absence of their deceased husbands and providers, they also deal with practical economic problems on the ground due to unpaid debts and other financial obligations. At AMAF, supporting such women and families in carrying on with their daily lives and dignity intact is a core part of our operations. We hope our efforts help in some way to alleviate their suffering.”