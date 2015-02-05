Crown prince shoots Dubai skies from a chopper

Dubai: Cloudy skies and rainfall are not your usual aerial shots of Dubai, and are well-worth capturing.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted stunning views of the city on his Instagram account, where you can see Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and even some animals at Al Qudra Lake.
Dust storms and rainfall hit several parts of the UAE over the weekend, Heavy rain with thunder and lightning reported from in Abu Dhabi, Al Buteen and Khalifa City A.
Scattered rain fell on parts of Dubai late Friday night and early Saturday. Moderate to heavy rainfall reported in International City and Ras Al Khor area, while light to moderate rain reported from Jebel Ali, parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
The weather this week is expected to remain stable with a chance of scattered rainfall, followed by strong gusts of wind and dusty weather.