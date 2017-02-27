Consumer Happiness Counter opens in a Dubai car showroom

“The first Consumer Happiness Counter has been opened in a key sector now and at least 40 such counters will be opened across commercial establishments in Dubai by the end of 2017. In addition to the automobile sector, the new counters will also cover ports, electronics stores and other leading outlets,” said Lootah.

Lauding the private sector and particularly BMW for their co-operation in the Consumer Happiness Counter initiative Lootah said providing more opportunities for resolving complaints amicably will lead to an overall drop in consumer complaints being received at the DED call centre. Expressing happiness at the partnership with DED and being one of the first dealerships in Dubai to open the Consumer Happiness Counter, Osman Abdul Moneim, General Manager, AGMC, termed it a fantastic initiative supporting the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to not only make Dubai the smartest city, but also the happiest in the world. “At AGMC, we are constantly looking for opportunities in which to grow and expand our network and offerings. Our strategy and ultimate goal is to make our customers happy and we are committed to making the ownership experience more efficient, more convenient and more enjoyable for each and every one of our clients,” said Abdul Moneim. Ahmad Al Awadi, Director of Consumer Protection in DED, explained that the Consumer Happiness Counter receives consumer complaints and processes them in accordance with the guidelines set by DED. “The Consumer Happiness Counter has Arabic as well as English speakers and an instruction manual clarifying procedures for raising a complaints. The Ahlan Dubai call centre number 600 54 5555 and the Consumer Protection logo of the Department of Economic Development will also be displayed prominently across the counter.” Al Awadi said staff at the Consumer Happiness Counter receive training from CCCP on the relevant laws as well as standards to be upheld in resolving consumer complaints amicably. CCCP will also conduct monthly follow-up visits to the counter to identify recurrent complaints and suggest appropriate solutions. More from Society Home-owners dispute Dh137m utility fee

