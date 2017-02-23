City Walk to transform into open-air canvas

Odeith was born in 1976, in Damaia, Portugal. He held a spray can for the first time in the mid-1980s, but it was in the 1990s that the artist had his first contact with graffiti and its movement. His first works were sketched on street walls and train tracks. Early on, the artist showed a special interest in perspective and shading, in an obscure style, which he later called “sombre 3D”. In this style, compositions, landscapes or portraits, messages or homages stand out for their realism and technique. Odeith is a pioneer in transforming graffiti into anamorphic (this is a form of art that offers a distorted projection or perspective that asks of the viewer to use a special device or take up a particular observation point to see the image).