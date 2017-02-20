CEO of International Humanitarian City named

For more than a decade, Saba served as head of the UNHRD, which has aid depots in Italy, Malaysia, Ghana, Panama and Spain, in addition to the IHC, which is the largest member of the system. These depots have been engaged in delivering aid in crises as diverse as earthquakes in Pakistan and Haiti, droughts in eastern and southern Africa, and the ongoing civil conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Earlier in his career, Saba held a high-level position in logistics with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and served in both logistics and the health sector with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.