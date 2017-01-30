Case study: A workplace for working mums

Ochani said: “My son practically grew up there until he was two years old. I know that at least seven or eight other mums used the facility. For some, it was the only reason why they could return to work. Daycare is often expensive, and most prefer to be close to their child so that they have some peace of mind about his/her safety. They can check up on the baby every few hours and keep an eye on their nannies, too.”