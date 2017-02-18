Canada 150: Canadians in UAE prepare for celebrations throughout 2017

The first anniversary of Confederation in 1868 was the subject of a proclamation by the Governor General. Canada’s population at the time was 3.5 million. The next organised celebration was the 50th anniversary in 1917, when the new Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings was “dedicated as a memorial to the Fathers of Confederation and to the valour of Canadians fighting in the First World War in Europe.” In 1917, the population of Canada was 8 million.

• Diamond Jubilee of Confederation (1927) For the 60th anniversary of Confederation, Parliament enacted the Diamond Jubilee of Confederation Act, 1927, which included the laying of the cornerstone of the Confederation Building and the inauguration of the Carillon in the Peace Tower. This celebration was the subject of the first national radio broadcast in Canadian history. In 1927, the population of Canada was 9.6 million. • Canada’s Centennial (1967) In 1967, the population of Canada was 20.4 million when the Centennial Year was launched at midnight on December 31, 1966. The Centennial Commission established a youth travel exchange program, under which 12,000 young people visited a province or territory other than their own. A Confederation Train visited 63 communities and eight Confederation Caravans visited 655 communities, and a total of nine million people toured them. In addition, Festival Canada, which operated semi-independently, sponsored cross-country tours by national and international companies. There were tours by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride and a Department of Defence military tattoo. The National Gallery had a visual arts program. A Voyageur Canoe Pageant paddled from Rocky Mountain House in • Canada’s 125th Anniversary (1992) Official preparation for the 125th anniversary of confederation began in 1989. The April 3rd Speech from the Throne said the government had “invited the participation of all the provinces and territories in planning Canada’s 125th birthday in 1992.” All provinces and territories of Canada came together to join a nationwide celebration in cities, towns and rural areas with events to mark the anniversary. Source: House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Democracy Defined “The word democracy describes a political system. In a democratic country, all eligible citizens have the right to participate, either directly or indirectly, in making the decisions that affect them. Canadian citizens normally elect someone to represent them in making decisions at the different levels of government. This is called a representative democracy. Countries like Canada, the United States of America and the United Kingdom all have representative democracies. Before European people came to Canada, many different Aboriginal people governed their regions using many different political systems, including a democratic one.” Source: www.lop.parl.gc.ca More from Society Hamdan shoots Dubai skies from chopper

