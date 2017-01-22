Building on the foundation of Year of Reading

The leaders know that in this digital age, there is a real danger that the migration of our attention to sound-bites and tweets can reduce our capacity for thoughtful and reflective interpretation and problem-solving. Similarly, the flooding of our consciousness with photographic and video representations of the world threatens to crowd out reading as the medium for complex communication and learning. While the book will remain, we hope, a treasured object in our experience of ideas, stories, and culture, the inevitable rise of the digital screen as the medium for information transfer presents a new challenge: to renew our commitment to reading as an essential skill … and as one of life’s most rewarding pleasures.

Sandra Zaher, director at Al Nahda National School for Girls “The UAE’s focus on reading is laudable, and has only caused us to step up the pace of related programmes at our school. More than 120 of our students participated in the UAE’s National Reading Competition, and 22 of them were even awarded. One of the most well-loved activities we have to promote reading requires children to dress up as characters in books they’ve read. They then enact scenes from the books. We also regularly organise story writing competitions for children, and the winning stories are published and shelved in the school library. This year, we presented the Director’s Award to a student in Grade 5 who read 300 pages a day over one particular weekend. Dr Rishi Padegaonkar, principal at Bright Riders School Since the launch of the UAE’s Reading Law, we’ve seen children more engaged in their books, and even those who do not like to read now get exposed to more knowledge from their peers. In addition, we’ve seen a greater range of vocabulary being used by our students. Up to Grade 4, we have students read books and then explain what they have learnt to their classmates. Children in higher grades must act out sections of their books in class, and the best groups get to perform in the school assembly. For this activity, we have assigned a selection of 102 books, both fiction and non-fiction. Through these reading-associated activities, we find that children are gaining in confidence too. (Inputs from Samihah Zaman, Staff Reporter) BIG FACTS 12% national publishing industry growth in UAE 1,017 publishing houses [that import and distribute books] in UAE 86% of books published in UAE in 2016 in Arabic 15% of books published in UAE between January and November 2016 were in English Dh2.5 million Average yearly revenue from publishing in UAE (Source: Emirates Publishing Association and National Media Council) BOX Milestones in promoting reading culture in UAE In 2016, the Arab Reading Challenge — launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai — galvanised the participation of more than 3.5 million students from different schools in the Arab world who read more than 150 million books. There were a staggering 1,500 other initiatives supporting reading in 2016, launched by schools, government departments and the private sector, under the overarching Year of Reading. Meanwhile, annual UAE book fairs and literature events — most notably the Sharjah International Book Fair, Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi International Book Fair — continue to grow year on year. UAE-based professionals from the local publishing industry say reading initiatives and policies will only sustain this expansion. Other landmark developments, such as the Sharjah “publishing city”, which will be a tax-free haven for publishers and book dealers, as well as a planned UAE library association, are also under way. Another milestone, also announced in 2016, will be the Dh1-billion Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in Dubai, holding more than 4.5 million printed books, audio books and e-books, making it the largest of its kind in the Arab world. The steps towards a nation that reads as effortlessly as it breathes are bearing fruit. The UAE is already the fourth best-read country among 22 Arab countries surveyed in the region, according to the Arab Reading Index 2016, released in December 2016. The average UAE reader spends 57 hours reading 24 books per year, 18 of them in Arabic language with the remaining eight books in foreign languages, the index suggests. In the coming decade, by the time the national reading targets are to be met, the UAE should have raised its output of content from the current 400 books per year to 4,000 books in 2026. More from Society Nearly a century of fondness for India

