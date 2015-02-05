Al Gurg Charity Foundation to launch 18 projects

The foundation focuses on enabling less privileged children to continue their education by offering schoolbags with basic stationery supplies, as well as scholarships to orphans and talented students from low-income families. In addition, it provides support to a number of Quran learning centres in the country to assist in the dissemination of Islamic culture and instill religion in the hearts of the new generation. The foundation currently runs five mosques and is preparing to build the sixth, in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

The foundation also supports individuals with disabilities, through annual donations to a number of specialised rehabilitation and training centres, such as Dubai Autism Centre and Al Noor Training Centre for Children with Special Needs. The foundation also provides Haj grants to some of Al Gurg Group employees, as well as to those with special needs and their families. As part of this year’s initiatives, the foundation will organise an event on Mother’s Day at a home for the elderly in Sharjah to bring happiness and joy to resident mothers, as well as to provide support and care for the elderly at the centre. The foundation is also directing their efforts in the fight against poverty by distributing “Meer” cards to 2,500 families with limited income before Ramadan to buy food and essentials, and 2,600 coupons towards the end of Ramadan for families to buy Eid clothes in different emirates. In addition, a new project aims to relieve the burden of indebted convicts of financial cases. Dr Al Gurg also confirmed that the foundation is planning to participate in the Emirates Food Bank initiative by providing meals inside and outside the country through collaborations with a network of local and international humanitarian foundations and charities. The foundation is currently distributing food and clothes to poor families in remote areas in the UAE in collaboration with the Tarahom Charity Foundation in Dubai. More from Society Mohammad’s book a must read for leaders

