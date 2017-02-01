‘Ahamed’s death a big loss to Indian expats in Gulf countries’

Esmail Meladi, Dubai Municipality’s senior media officer, said he had known Ahamed ever since his early years in journalism career in New Delhi three decades ago. “He was one of the most media-friendly leaders. He used to have an office in the parliament and used to be the head of some important committees. As a columnist, I had got a lot of good information from him. Though he was associated with his party’s newspaper from Kerala, he used to be surrounded by reporters from all national media houses. He nurtured his friendships beyond politics,” said Meladi.