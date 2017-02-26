Accidental deaths of Indians in capital fall by 33 per cent

The Ministry of Interior (Moi) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation have been implementing stringent rules and regulations and conducting regular awareness campaigns to reduce traffic and worksite accidents across the country. Abu Dhabi Police have intensified the efforts to implement traffic rules, especially against pedestrians crossing roads at non-designated areas in recent years. The police had withdrawn a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines for offences committed in the emirate with effect from August 1, 2016.