50 women will start a 120km walk in the desert on Thursday

The initiative is supported by Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) as part of its mission to support intellectual and artistic activities and cultural events to nurture a rich cultural environment and honour the emirate’s heritage.

Bodour Al Tamimi, UAE Ambassador for Women’s Heritage Walk, said, “Since my first time embarking on this historic journey in 2015, I have been in awe of the strength and courage of the women who endured the harsh conditions of the walk through the dunes twice a year. Their strength gives me great hope for the potential of women all around the world, the effect their satisfaction and happiness has on society, and how much they can accomplish when they have confidence in themselves.”