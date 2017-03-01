The Arab Media Forum (AMF) kicks off April 18

The theme further aims to encourage the media to strengthen dialogue between nations through spreading goodness and hope, promoting peaceful coexistence, fostering religious tolerance, disseminating positive thoughts and rejecting hatred and racism.

Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of Dubai Press Club said that this year’s forum will continue solidifying its message by inviting media to confront social challenges by highlighting facts and actively engaging communities to achieve growth, stability and prosperity. She added that selecting this theme reflects the firm belief in media’s ability to bridge cultural and social gaps and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, because the theme endorses diversity as a way to build a new civilisation that orchestrates harmony between people, religions, politics and cultures.