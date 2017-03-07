Shaikh Hamdan's Instagram followers reach 5 million

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is fast rising as a major social media influencer, with his Instagram followers now reaching a record number of people.
Known for his online pen name ‘Fazza,’ which means “the courageous” in Arabic, the Crown Prince has now attracted five million fans on the photo-sharing app.
Shaikh Hamdan’s regular posts, showcasing not just his love of adventure, sport and fitness, but also Dubai as a destination, are clearly a huge draw for Instagram users.
His social media account features images of him pulling off a skydiving stunt, riding a horse, scuba diving or spending time with his family.
As of 2016, the Crown Prince was ranked as the second-most popular Instagram user in the UAE with 3.5 million followers, just behind Huda Kattan, a beauty blogger with 13.3 million followers.
#Dubai Crown Prince account on @instagram hit 5 million followers / Faz3 pic.twitter.com/KpkaSL9qjb— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 6, 2017