media

Shaikh Hamdan's Instagram followers reach 5 million

Crown Prince ranked second-most followed Instagram user in 2016

11:01 March 7, 2017

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is fast rising as a major social media influencer, with his Instagram followers now reaching a record number of people.

Known for his online pen name ‘Fazza,’ which means “the courageous” in Arabic, the Crown Prince has now attracted five million fans on the photo-sharing app.

Shaikh Hamdan’s regular posts, showcasing not just his love of adventure, sport and fitness, but also Dubai as a destination, are clearly a huge draw for Instagram users.

His social media account features images of him pulling off a skydiving stunt, riding a horse, scuba diving or spending time with his family.

As of 2016, the Crown Prince was ranked as the second-most popular Instagram user in the UAE with 3.5 million followers, just behind Huda Kattan, a beauty blogger with 13.3 million followers.

 

 

غيث #uzbekistan

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

 

One of life's greatest blessing ❤ #family

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

 

@xdubai #xline enjoy the ride ✌🏼️

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

 

Time to jump time to hop & pop #MyDubai

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

