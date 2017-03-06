11 Arab publishers sponsored by Warsha Programme

Sharjah: A group of 11 Arab publishers of children’s and young adults’ books from seven Arab countries have been sponsored by the ‘Warsha’ programme, an initiative by the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature.
“Through the Warsha programme, we are keen to hone the skills of Arab publishers. Last year, we sponsored the participation of children’s and young adult book publishers hailing from the UAE and the larger Arab region at the International Publishers Congress,” said Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People Executive Board.