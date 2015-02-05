Sharjah Light Show beckons in final days

Apart from the City Hall show, the SLF offers an interactive display of light and sound, which can be operated by visitors, which according to the organisers is a first in the world of light festivals.

The interactive show, which is located at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, enables visitors to control the multimedia content projected on to the building. The SLF also offers a daily parade on Buhairah Corniche, from Al Majaz Waterfront to the Amphitheatre, closing down the Buhairah Corniche road between Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Majaz Amphitheatre from 9pm to 9.45pm every evening till February 11. Khalid Jasem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), underlined the prominent international status that the festival has come to occupy, placing it on a par with such high-profile events as the Lyon, Sydney, or Berlin festivals. "The Sharjah Light Festival is a culmination of art, culture, science, and the renaissance movement initiated by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," said Al Midfa. He added that this year's festival stands out from previous editions for using 3D video techniques in all 13 locations. Using key landmarks of Sharjah as a canvas for dynamic light art, highlighting their Islamic as well as modern architecture style, the festival covers 13 locations spread across the emirate, including mosques, historic buildings, government offices as well as educational institutions. Apart from painting the exteriors of the University City Hall, Cultural Palace, Al Noor Mosque, Al Taqwa Mosque, and Al Qasba in a mosaic of light and colour, the festival also offers illuminated archways in the Palm Oasis on Buhairah Corniche. Other locations around the emirate covered by the festival include Kalba University, Khor Fakkan University, Dibba Mosque, Al Dhaid Mosque, and Masjid Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi in Dibba. Organised by the SCTDA, the festival events can be enjoyed by residents and tourists for free.

