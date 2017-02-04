Find out how to win a Nobel Prize in Dubai

Dubai: Visitors to the Nobel Museum exhibition in Dubai will learn how to win a Nobel Prize and several other topics through a series of five workshops.
This month, visitors can explore and interact with the exhibits, which this year are focused around physics, and attend five workshops
The first workshop, scheduled for February 12, is entitled ‘How to Get the Nobel Prize’. The two speakers, who are officials with the Nobel Foundation, will look back at the ideas that changed the world, citing examples from laureates of the Nobel Prize in Physics.
On February 19, Swedish physicist Ulf Danielsson will conduct a workshop on dark energy and cosmology. On February 21, a workshop will be held on lunar journeys.
The fourth workshop will examine how a century of Nobel Prize-awarded physics breakthroughs changed the world — from the wireless telegraph to modern telecommunications.
At the final workshop on February 28, a three-person team from the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre will explain the wonders of space. Attendees will also learn how to distinguish between different stars and how to classify them.
Organised by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF), the Nobel Museum will soon open at the Children’s City science centre at Dubai Creek Park.