When the twin joy turned to a bundle of worries for a mother

Newborns are covered for 30 days by the mother’s insurance. “But my husband’s employer began processing new health insurance for the babies. My current maternity coverage cannot match the bills, while the babies’ insurance (from my husband’s employer) is still under processing and we fear the high expenses will be rejected. The doctor says the babies who weighed 600gm and 700gm at birth require to stay for at least a fortnight more as they now weigh 1.1kg and 1.2kg, respectively. They need to be stronger to be discharged and I am really worried about meeting these expenses,” she said.