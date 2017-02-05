What happens to the body when you quit sugar addiction

3 weeks to 1 month: Generally, some people would experience weight loss, especially if they replace their sugar intake with whole foods. They lose around 8lbs [3.62kg] to 10lbs [4.53kg] on average, but this depends on calorie intake. By now, the individual is sleeping better, experiencing less fatigue and maintaining good energy levels. If a person has acne, it would start clearing up [sugar in processed foods attacks the collagen in the skin in a process called glycation. This causes inflammation and it reduces the effectiveness of collagen and elastin. If you decrease the amount of sugar intake, the inflammation will decrease.]