What excess sugar in diet does to your body

Hormones are chemical messengers produced by one part of the body to tell some other part what to do. Thyroid, insulin, cortisol, oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone are among the most important ones. High carb diets send insulin and blood sugar surging up and down all day. This affects both cortisol and ultimately thyroid hormone as well. When there is too much sugar in the diet, the liver converts it into lipids. Excess lipids decrease the Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG) levels, which in turn will cause an increase in the testosterone and oestrogen levels. These high levels are associated with an increased risk of acne, infertility, polycystic ovaries, uterine cancer and cardiovascular disease.