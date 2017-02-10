UAE: Viral infections spike in unstable weather

Dr Abbas said: “The viruses are around us and can get to even the healthiest individual. But those who have a strong immune system are able to counter the attack and feel better in two days of treatment with enough rest and fluids. However, young children going to nursery, schools, people with diabetes and geriatric patients usually get a more serious infection that can take anything between 5-7 and even 10 days. In some cases where the fever is too high and the patient gets a deeper chest infection, we usually advise hospitalisation.”