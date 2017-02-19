Texting while driving is an addiction

Dr Padma Raju Varry, consultant psychiatrist at the NMC Speciality Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said people who feel the absolute need to look at every notification and cannot resist the urge to answer it right then have a great fear of missing out on things. “Usually we see patients in our clinics with mild addiction to such behaviour, but when a patient reports feeling restless and agitated because he cannot text back and has the urge to slow down or get distracted to text, he is displaying obsessive behaviour. Mostly people are not obsessed, but yes, we are now recognising this need to be linked to the phone to the extent where drivers risk their lives, as an addiction such as smoking, drinking and it requires the same kind of counselling and conditioning.”