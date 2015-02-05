Seventh edition of Pink Caravan Ride starts in Sharjah on March 7

Reem Bin Karam, Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride said this ‘national awareness campaign for breast cancer’ has helped detect 33 people with breast cancer in the last six years after screening 41,391 people. “Out of 41,391 people screened for free, 15,054 were citizens while 26,337 were residents. The number of women examined was 32,865 and the number of men was 8,526. Only one man out of the 33 was detected with breast cancer,” she said.

Bin Karam said the FoCp covered the entire cost of treatment of all those detected during the campaign. Dr Ayesha Suhail, Director of Primary Healthcare, at the Ministry of Health and Prevention highlighted the fact that breast cancer is the one of the most common cancer in the UAE and also worldwide. “Early detection can help women be completely treated and cured,” she said. “As partners, we are well prepared for the campaign, and will provide free screenings and mammograms throughout the Ride.” Meanwhile, other awareness events have been scheduled involving the community, which include the Kid Ride, Pink Yoga, Pink Strides, Pink Bite and Pink Regatta and a special programme marking the closing ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Donations are open for supporting the mission of the campaign. As low as Dh5 can be made by sending a Du SMS to 2302. Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan’s Sharjah Islamic Bank account. The global online social platform ‘JustGiving’, or PC’s official website, their Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations. Location of permanent clinics Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront Dubai: City Walk Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Corniche Ajman: Ajman Corniche Ras Al Khaimah: Al Hamra Mall Umm Al Quwain: Al Khazzan Healthcare Clinic Fujairah: Al Faseel Health Centre Pink Caravan route this year The Pink Caravan Ride will start from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club on March 7. It will make multiple stops in each emirate and conclude in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City on March 17. March 7: Clinics at Supreme Council of Family Affairs, Family Health Promotion Centre, Ruler’s Court, Sajaya Young Ladies, all in Sharjah. A mobile clinic will be available at Al Dhaid Hospital. March 8: Clinics at Khor Fakkan Hospital and Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital. and the mobile medical van will be at Al Fujairah Hospital. March 9: Clinics atn Al Thameed Clinics in Sharjah, Al Saqr Hospital - RAK, Dibba Al Hisn Health Center – Sharjah. The mobile medical van will be at Kalba Hospital – Sharjah. March 10 will be a rest day. March 11: Clinics will be stationed in Ras Al Khaimah, at Shaam Hospital, and Dubai Ladies Club. The mobile medical van will be at the Expo Centre in RAK. March 12: Clinics will be stationed in Salama Health Center - UAQ, Um Al Quwain Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Specialised Hospital – Ajman. The mobile medical van will be at Al Manama Health Center in UAQ. March13: Clinics at City Medical Center - Ajman, Sharjah Islamic Bank – Sharjah, Mughaider Child Center - Sharjah and the mobile medical van will be at the Muzaira Health Center - Ajman. March 14: Clinics at United Medical Center – Wafi Mall - Dubai, St Mary Catholic Church – Dubai, Etisalat HQ – Dubai, while the mobile clinic will be stationed at the Emirates Transport HQ - Dubai. March 15: Clinics at the Safa Community Health Canter - Dubai, IACAD Dubai, Zayed Military Hospital – Sharjah, and the mobile medical van will be at DEWA HQ in Dubai. March 16: Clinics at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs— Dubai, Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Mobile medical van will be at the Grand Shaikh Zayed Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi. More from Health UAE boy’s 13-year medical ordeal ends

3,000 expected at Sandstorm race on Friday

300kg man had not left house for three years

Dubai health sector goals outlined









