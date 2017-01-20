Same-day recovery after joint replacement possible

Paul Price was admitted to Medcare Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital in the morning of December 4, 2016. He was taken to the operating room the same day, where Dr Whately inserted a new ball-and-socket hip prosthesis into his left hip. By 2pm the same day, Price walked with a walker out of his hospital room, along a hallway and successfully negotiated a few stairs. By late afternoon, he graduated to using crutches. He had supper at the hospital and went home by 8pm the same day.