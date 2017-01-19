New drive launched for vision-impaired children

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said: “In the spirit of the Year of Giving, the objective of the talks is to promote a more inclusive community for those suffering for any vision disability. We will be targeting primary schoolchildren from grade four to six. This stage of late childhood/preadolescence has been selected based on expert advice and children will be educated in a storytelling style so that they are engaged and better receive and understand the information. In the pilot phase, the team will conduct the talks in six schools across Dubai over a six-week period in both in Arabic and English.”