Mother recalls Dubai cylinder blast horror

“I have only words of gratitude for the staff of Rashid Hospital,” Mariam said. “The head of Burns Ward, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, was incredible in his treatment and very humane. The male head nurse, Mohammad, was so kind. Each and every member of the burns ward was like my own family. They always had words of kindness and hope for me and never let me feel depressed. Had I not had such intensive physiotherapy and care, I would not have been able to walk today,” said Mariam, whose wounds have healed but she has to wear pressure garments for the scars to heal and lighten and promote better blood circulation in her body.

She has immense gratitude too for her neighbours who rushed to her help as well as for the efficiency and gentleness with which the Civil Defence and Dubai Ambulance personnel treated her. The Dawoodi Bohra Community, to which she belongs, also immediately rose to the occasion, she said, “making sure they could secure a bed for my mother and me in the ICU and helped tremendously with the community network. Everyone rallied around my family and me. I am touched”, said Mariam. But she is distressed by the attitude of the Indian mission representatives in Dubai. “No one from the Indian Embassy or Consulate came to visit me at the hospital or contact my family,” she said. After being discharged, Mariam returned home and was nursed by her husband, Hussain. “[He] has been my pillar of strength. My parents-in-law have been extremely kind and caring. They moved to Mumbai along with me and Zahra to make sure I received the best treatment here,” said Mariam, who now is under care at a Mumbai hospital and has to undergo daily massage to stretch her scars, while her extended family looks after nine-month-old Zahra. Her husband, who works for an event management company, continues to provide financial support from Dubai. “It will take around Dh50,000 for my treatment which will continue for two years. If I opt for cosmetic and laser surgery to clear my scars, that would mean additional expense,” she said. For now, Mariam said she is taking life “one day at a time. Initially, I was afraid of fire and of stepping into the kitchen, but I am getting over that”. More from Health Decree establishes board of children’s hospital

