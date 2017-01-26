Man walks without pain after 20 years

For two decades, Gawwad had led a severely handicapped life as a surgery he underwent back then was failure. Walking had been extremely difficult and painful, especially in the last five years. After thorough investigation, Gawwad was diagnosed with post-traumatic osteoarthritis — a condition caused due to ageing and injury. Further investigations also revealed that his left leg was 2.5cm shorter than his right leg, and due to his existing heart and bladder conditions, it was a high-risk case for surgery.