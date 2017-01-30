GE Healthcare signs contract valued at over $100 million in Kuwait

“In Saudi, there is strong interest in outsourcing radiology. There’s lots of discussion about this. In terms of population, and in terms of health care facilities and infrastructure, Saudi is the biggest market by far. If they decide to go fully with the PPP and outsourcing model, then Saudi would have the biggest opportunities for us in the Gulf.”

GE Healthcare is currently working with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health on a large-scale data analytics project, in line with the industry shift towards digital, and the early prediction of diseases using big data. “There is big appetite for this kind of technology among governments in the GCC. This technology is helping them achieve their goals of healthier populations, earlier diagnoses, and long-term savings,” said Mezher. Speaking about Iran, he described it as having “big potential,” but noted the restrictions on American companies operating in the country.









