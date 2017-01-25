How to report a food poisoning case

He pointed out that food made from eggs are a common source of food poisoning when undercooked or infected. “Restaurants are just delivery points for food and every case doesn’t end in a restaurant. We aim to find the source of the problem — which at times could lead back to a farm — and then we proceed to fix it,” said Krishna. Once a product is identified to be the source, the municipality ensures it is taken off the shelves and its original outlet is contacted.

A common example would be a contaminated salad being served at a restaurant. The same salad could have been supplied to 20 other restaurants by a supplier to whom the outbreak will be traced to. “In this case, the restaurant may not be liable,” said Krishna. Symptoms Gulf News also talked to Dr Atul Anand, a general physician in Dubai who pointed out that nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea are the most common symptoms of food poisoning. “Depending on the type of bacteria or organism causing the food poisoning, the onset can vary from two to three hours after the contaminated food is consumed or up to 12 hours after,” he said. While both viral and bacterial infections causing the food poisoning have the same symptoms, a bacterial infection must be treated with antibiotics. “Viral infections are more likely to take place in the colder seasons and are usually accompanied with diarrhoea, while bacterial infections are likely to rise in hotter temperatures, and need to be treated with medicine — at times intravenously. In both cases, a key result of food poisoning is dehydration,” said Dr Anand. He urged caution against severe dehydration, and advised people suffering from food poisoning to maintain an intake of fluids once the vomiting has stopped. “In the case of feeling worse after taking anti-emetic medicines, and rehydrating with fluids such as mineral water, oral hydrating solutions and soups, make sure to immediately see a doctor,” added Dr Anand. Elderly people, children and those suffering from diabetes or high blood pressure should see a doctor as soon as dehydration starts, as their bodies lack a compensatory mechanism. Box: To report a food poisoning case Call Dubai Municipality food safety hotline: 800900 Or email: foodpoisoning@dm.gov.ae How to avoid food poisoning 1. Wash hands thoroughly when handling or cooking food 2. Provide a hygienic environment for food storage and cooking 3. Food poisoning is most likely to be caused by non-vegetarian foods 4. Refrigerated food should be stored in temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees 5. Frozen food should be stored in sub-zero temperatures 6. Heated food should be cooled down to room temperature before it is refrigerated 7. Foods that will be consumed within 24 hours can be refrigerated 8. Foods to be consumed after 24 hours should be frozen 9. Change food habit and throw away suspected items if suffering from food poisoning 10. Food being transported from other countries during travel should be dealt with care as it has undergone different temperatures during transportation More from Health Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta

