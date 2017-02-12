How genetic testing can help

HLA type testing or matching: To help couples conceive a child who can donate healthy tissue to cure an affected child. This is done by first testing the HLA on the affected child. Then the couple undergoes IVF, and only healthy embryos are checked to see if they have the HLA type of the affected child. If an embryo with an HLA match is found, it is implanted. Otherwise, another IVF trial is conducted till an embryo with the HLA match is available. When the baby is delivered, the stem cells are used to treat the affected child.