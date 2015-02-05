Get your heartbeat up 10 minutes, 3 times a day

The World Health Organisation also advises people to include at least 30 minutes of exercise a day into their daily routine — which can be practised in 10-minute sessions, said Dr Shreif.

The health education and promotion department at the ministry held several focus groups prior to the launch, to explore the challenges and barriers facing residents when it comes to incorporating physical activity into their lives. Dr Sherif pointed out the most common challenges among residents include not having enough time to exercise, assuming physical activity should be done in 30-minute chunks a day, and being unaware of the types of exercises to practise. Through the initiative’s website and social media pages, residents can learn more about simple activities they can practise at home, the workplace and anywhere else daily. Such activities include taking the stairs instead of the lifts, parking further away and walking, and going out for a walk as a family.