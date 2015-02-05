Gene therapy saves Emirati infant’s life

Around the world, the disorder is thought to affect one in 50,000 children. But in the Gulf, the condition is ten times more common.

For the next few months, baby Khalifa was confined to a bubblelike environment in a hospital room, and given large doses of medicine to stave off infection. The most common form of treatment for infants like Khalifa was a bone marrow transplant. Under this procedure, the healthy white blood cells — which the body uses to fight off infection — of a donor are transferred to the patient.