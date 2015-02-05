Gene mapping for Emiratis launched

The screening will also be made available to non-Emiratis soon. Speaking on the sidelines of Arab Health 2017 on Monday, Dr Noor Al Muhairi, project manager for Hospitals at the Ministry of Health and Prevention told Gulf News that the project was initiated at the Molecular Biology Laboratory in Dubai since June 2016. “This project will cover individual Emirati patients, Emirati families and the UAE society. With a simple blood test we were able to analyse the DNA of the patient and gain insights into behaviour of certain diseases as well as screen for future diseases,” she said.

The project covered genetic testing of patients with diabetes, some inherited cancers (such as colon and breast) and CVD. “In cases of the CVD we screened patients using Warfarin drug which is a blood thinner. Usually it is very difficult to ascertain the right dose for this and by gene testing we were able to do this easily,” she added. In case of diabetes, she said patients with Type I and Type II were screened where they were not responding to medication. “Through genetic testing we were able to find out that many patients had Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY) which requires a completely different protocol and can be managed with diet and exercise. We were able make a real difference by this diagnosis,” she said. In case of cancer, healthy individuals were selected and 56 genes were to detect hereditary cancers. “We found new variants for breast and colon cancers and were able to carry out genetic counselling for these individuals. This kind of genetic mapping can help in prevention, early detection and early treatment of hereditary cancers,” said Dr Al Muhairi. The project also screened two families were genetic disorders that included EVC syndrome and Epidermolysis. In each family three children who were diagnosed with the genetic condition had died. With this outcome we were able to counsel them on conceiving healthy babies,” said Dr Al Muhairi. As part of the project to ensure good health of the whole UAE society the entire genome was sequenced in the young Emirati population. “The aim of genome sequencing is to create a DNA database for Emiratis and in case of young couples wanting to get married and start families held conduct prenatal screening and preventive screening to avoid hereditary disorders in future generations. We want to target diseases in future generations and prevent these with genetic screening and parental counselling. We call it next generation sequencing,” said Dr Al Muhairi. More from Health Charity Doctor campaign launched

