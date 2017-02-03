Friends and care givers can make a difference

1. Reach out to them: Your friend or loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer needs to know you are around to help. If they aren’t feeling up to welcome visitors, frequent, short phone calls can be a good way of reaching out. You can use this time to help take their mind off any worries, and they will find great comfort in knowing you are there to listen to them when they need you. You can also use this time to talk about future meetings and plans, giving them something to look forward to and help them focus on things that bring them joy.

2. Offer practical help: One of the most frustrating things about cancer is that it wears people down and lessens their ability to do things they once found easy or enjoyable. Whether this is going out to meet friends for a coffee, the housework, grocery shopping or something else, offer your help to make their day a little easier. 3. Share their responsibilities: It may be a colleague of yours that has been diagnosed with cancer. And in this case, if they are welcome to the idea and it is appropriate, you can offer to take on some of their workload where possible. You can also use lunch hours to make their days easier by going for a walk to help clear their mind. Sometimes just knowing that a colleague is looking out for you can help you through the working week. 4. Don’t be afraid to talk to them about cancer: Sometimes we don’t know how to talk or act when a loved one is unwell, potentially creating awkward situations. Maybe we assume that they won’t want to talk about their diagnosis, but in fact, this could be exactly what they need. Each person is different — talk to them. 5. Accompany them to medical appointments: It can be hard to pick up everything the doctor is saying, and medical appointments and treatment can be particularly stressful after cancer diagnosis. Let them know that you’re willing to be there to help and support them through this difficult time. If appropriate, you can also find out more information about support groups and programmes available in the local area, such as Friends of Cancer Patients or Positive Cancer, which your friend or loved one may find extremely valuable. Extending a helping hand to those afflicted with cancer at home and in the workplace can provide them with the vital support in leading a fulfilled life. More from Health Al Jalila Foundation to research on osteoporosis

