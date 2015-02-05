Electronic birth certificates to be issued in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Now parents in Abu Dhabi to get the birth certificates at private hospitals. The Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), the regulator of the health care sector in the Capital, has signed an agreement with VPS Healthcare — the holding entity for Burjeel, Medeor, LLH and Lifecare Hospitals, allowing for the issuance of electronic birth certificates at their hospitals. This agreement falls in line with current regulations implemented by HAAD for the issuance of new birth certificates.