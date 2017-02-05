Dubai to have world class health information system

The MoU’s objective is to enhance cooperation between both parties through various evidence-based projects to support DHA’s organisational transformation and innovation goals of the Dubai Health Strategy 2021.

Duvosin said: “We have been collaborating with DHA since 2010, and we are pleased to build upon our long-standing relationship with DHA to support its effort to achieve its five-year plan and beyond,” Duvoisin said. “This agreement demonstrates that Elsevier, the largest medical and scientific content provider globally, leads the way in the region’s evidenced-based solutions that improve patient care, decrease variation of care, and reduce of hospital costs.”