Dubai residents get health cover in other emirates

Residents are advised to be aware of their rights under the insurance coverage they are paying for and lodge complaints to DHA as it has a robust redressal system in place. “We request residents to lodge complaints about health insurance through proper channels. The correct way is to log on to the ishad website and lodge a complaint through ‘ipromes’ tab. Customer protection is a top priority for us and we take every complaint or dispute lodged with us very seriously. In fact, 95 per cent of the disputes are resolved within three to four working days,” added Dr Al Yousuf.