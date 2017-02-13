Dubai looks at collaborations in the health care sector

Dubai:In a bid to foster international medical relationships and learn from the medical experiences of other countries, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) held discussions with Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Gassan Hasbani over possible collaborations in the health care sector. A team of DHA doctors received a delegation led by Hasbani on Monday.
During the visit, Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of DHA, stressed that building relationships with other countries and learning from their medical experiences is among the authority’s strategic goals
Al Qutami and Hasbani spoke about cooperation opportunities between Dubai and Lebanon and the importance of strengthening communication with one another to fulfil common goals that aim to better the health services offered in both countries.
During the visit, Al Qatami showcased a number of projects and developmental initiatives that aim to fulfill its 2016-21 strategy, including the Salama electronic medical record system, Saada Health Insurance project and Ishad Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme initiative.
Al Qutami and Hasbani also toured Rashid Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Center, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and overseen by experienced doctors, nurses and technicians. They also visited the smart robot pharmacy at the hospital, where the robot can store up to 35,000 medicines and dispense around 12 prescriptions in less than one minute
The tour was concluded with Hasbani commending the authority for its innovative projects that aim to better the services provided in the medical field.